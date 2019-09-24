FG to give due attention to welfare of Nigerian workers

By Ezra Ukanwa

The Minister of State Industry, Trade and Investment, Ambassador Mariam Yalwaji Katagum, yesterday, said that the Federal Government would ensure that the welfare of Nigerian workers is given due attention it deserves.

According to a statement in Abuja, Katagum told members of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, ASCSN, that the Federal Government would continue to take the welfare of Nigerian workers seriously, also stressing that the Buhari-led administration was articulating on necessary action plans for a conducive working environment for workers.

She said: “Government was re-inventing the wheel with a view to ensuring that the ‘Next Level’ agenda of the present administration succeeds.

The Minister urged members of the association to identify with various programmes and policies of the government for the present administration achieves its mandate of improved livelihood for the masses.

According to her, “To help us succeed, ensure that you synchronize with our programs and agenda” she stated.

Vanguard