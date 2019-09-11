As FEC okays N182.68bn road projects

Approves 2020-2022 MTEF

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE Federal Government has proposed an increase of the Valued Added Tax, VAT from five percent to seven point two percent.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed disclosed this while briefing State House Correspondents after the Federal Executive Council, FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Minister said that the increase will only commenced after the VAT Act is amended by the National Assembly and

after consultations with the state and local government areas as well as the Nigerian populace.

According to her, “Our projection is to finish consultations early enough so that it takes effect in 2020.”

She further disclosed that the FEC approved the Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategic Paper, MTEF/FSP for 2020 to 2022, which will guide the 2020 Budget.

The Minister said the next step was to present the document to the National Assembly for consideration.

FEC also approved a total of N182. 68 billion for various road projects across the country.

The Minister of State for Works and Housing, Abubakar Aliyu, while briefing journalists stated that the road projects covered Lagos, Niger, Kano, Katsina, Edo, Kwara, Taraba, Jigawa, Imo, Abia, Yobe, FCT, and Anambra.

