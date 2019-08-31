FG has strategies to create employment opportunities for youth – Minister

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, on Saturday said the Federal Government has developed strategies to create employment opportunities for youth in the country.

Reports have it that the minister made the disclosure in Kaduna in a chat with newsmen after a reception held in her honour.

According to her, the government is fully aware that one of the challenges facing Nigeria’s economy is unemployment.

“The challenge has been unemployment; this is why all the sectors of the economy have to focus on creating jobs in different ways.

“Sourcing funds for medium enterprises will be major progress because as medium businesses grow, there will be more employment.

“We have a clear policy which we have been implementing in the first term.

“The President has directed a plan through the implementation and we are in the process of devising the plan so that we can grow the economy in a more robust manner,” she said.

“We will very soon start another development plan that will guide all the ministers in the cabinet on what they are supposed to do in their ministries,” Ahmed added.

The minister appreciated those who played a vital role in her reappointment including Gov. Nasir El-Rufai for recommending her.

“It came to me as a shock for Mr President to have given me the triple-tier ministry, this came to me as a complete shock,” she said.

She explained that wherever she finds herself, she always look for experts to assist her.

“Because I believe I do not know everything and in every place, an expert can be anyone, I do not differentiate, but learn from everyone.

“I have also learnt something from my father which is to respect everyone especially the ones who support you such as the drivers, securities and even your cook because these are the people who will support you when you treat them right.”

Ahmed urged Nigerians to support them with advice, and constructive criticisms “when we do something wrong because we are humans and can only do the best we can within our limitations.”

The minister pledged to be honest and transparent in the discharge of her responsibilities.

In his remarks, El-Rufai appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing two ministers from the state.

“In the first tenure of President Buhari, we felt we were shortchanged, but God knew why it was so then, but we have been rewarded by the president by giving us two ministerial positions in his cabinet.”

He urged people of Kaduna State to continue to support President Buhari by praying for his good health, wisdom and long life, to take the country forward.

NAN reports that the event was attended Mr Clement Agba, Minster of State, Finance, Budget and National Planning, Deputy Speaker House of Representative, Ahmad Wase, Minister of Environment Mohammed Mahmud, members of Kaduna State House of Assembly among others.

