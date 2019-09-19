FG begins inspection of weights and measures of oil pump in Bayelsa

By Samuel Oyadongha

The Weights and Measures Department, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, has commenced inspection on filling stations in Bayelsa State.

The exercise, which is aimed at checking the exploitation of the public, is part of efforts to correct irregularities in the quantity of products sold to customers.

The team of Inspectors on surveillance activities inspected three filling stations, including Astom Control, Total and NNPC mega station.

Mr. Okechukwu Ejiofor, Assistant Director, Weights and Measures Department in the Ministry said after the inspection yesterday in Yenagoa, said the team inspected their weights and measures facility, which are the oil pumps.

Ejiofor, the Team Leader also explained that the surveillance exercise was to create awareness among Nigerians, unlike the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), which inspects for adulteration in the Oil and Gas sector.

According to him, the Department has the mandate to look for accuracy in the quantity of products dispensed or sold to buyers.

He said: “At Astom filling stations in Opolo, Isaac-Boro express-way, we sealed three pumps, while at Total filling Stations along Palm Express Road; two pumps were also sealed until they complied with the Weights and Measures act.

“One, they do not have Certificate of Verification; two, their meters are under dispensing. They do not meet the requirements and for that, the pumps are rejected until they complied.

“We have also inspected the NNPC mega station at Berger junction, the eight pumps at the station are dispensing accurately. The Weights and Measures are not all about Oil and Gas but as well as for Non-Oil and Gas.

“We inspect rice, soft drinks, all foods and beverage sector as well as cement, to ensure that the quantity packaged does not short-change buyers or customers of these products.

In his remark, Mr. Uchendu Ukachi, Supervisor at NNPC station commended the Federal Government on the move to ensure that customers get the correct quantity of products they are buying.

“I urge my colleagues in the oil and gas business to desist from pump adjustment and support the efforts of Weights and Measures Department,” he said.