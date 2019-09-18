Breaking News
FedPoly Ukana raises alarm over employment, admission fraud

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Management of Federal Polytechnic, Ukana, in Essien Udim local government area of Akwa Ibom State has raised alarm over fake online publication inviting people to apply for employment and admission into the institution.
 In a statement, yesterday in Uyo, signed by the Registrar of the Polytechnic, Dr.Okon Ekanem
 the management explained that the institution has not declared any job vacancy and therefore disowned the publication that it was conducting recruitment exercise.
Ekanem warned those seeking admission into the institution against doing registration online or risk being duped by the admission fraudsters.
He stated “The authorities of the Federal Polytechnic Ukana has for the past two weeks been inundated with phone calls by concerned members of the public concerning a purported online publication inviting people to apply for employment as well as online registration for admission.
“Consequent upon the above the general public is hereby informed that the advertised recruitment did not emanate from Federal Polytechnic, Ukana and should be ignored.
” Moreso, candidates seeking admission into the polytechnic are strongly advised not to register online as the registration is done in the Polytechnic campus only.
“The polytechnic will not take responsibility for those who are duped by fraudsters using the internet as a medium.”
Sources within the Polytechnic community told Vanguard that many people have been duped due to the fake employment and admission advertorial that was widely published online.
It was gathered that one Idorenyin Samuel was duped of two hundred thousand naira (N200,000) by some online con men through an online website who promised to secure a job for her in the institution.
Another victim, Mr. Keirian Ubak lamented that he was defrauded of over N100,000 while seeking admission for his son through the phantom admissions cartel.

