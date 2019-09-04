FEDERAL ROADS: Delta govt earmarks 19.1bn for Ughelli/Asaba road dualisation

…to intervene in failed portion of Warri/Sapele/Benin road

By Festus Ahon

THE Delta State Government, yesterday, said it will spend N19.1 billion to complete the section ‘A’ of the Ughelli/Asaba Road dulalization project and expressed worry over the failed portion of the Warri/Benin Road.

The state Commissioner for works, Chief James Auguoye, who spoke to newsmen during an inspection tour of the Ughelli/Asaba Road dualization project and failed portion of the Warri/Sapele/Benin expressway, said the section ‘A’ of the Ughelli/AsabaRroad project was being handled by CCECC Nigeria Limited at the contract sum of N19.1 billion.

Augoye who was in company of his counterpart in the Ministry of Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, said, that the inspection visit was to assess the state of federal roads and to intervene to alleviate the suffering of those using the road.

Lamenting that the Warri/Sapele/Benin road had gone beyond palliative and rehabilitation, he said the road needed total reconstruction.

He said: “So, the state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa had directed us to visit and assess the roads to see how the state government can intervene.”

According to him, the necessary documentations were being done in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Works to commence with the intervention on the Warri-Sapele road.

The state Commissioner for Information, Mr Aniagwu said the state government intervention was to alleviate the suffering of Deltans and other road users.

Aniagwu said: “The state government is pained by what Nigerians are passing through on these roads and we are disturbed because what is happening here is affecting the economy of the state and that of the nation.

“So, we are going to start work in earnest but we plead with the Federal Government to assist us in taking care of these federal roads because the intervention is digging into the pocket of the state.”

Meanwhile, some motorists who spoke to newsmen during the inspection tour of the roads, called on government to quickly come to their rescue by rehabilitating the failed portion of the Warri/Sapele/Benin Road, particularly at Okuovo in Okpe Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Yusuf Miskilu, a transporter, who spoke at Okuovo community, said that the portion has remained a nightmare for the commuters, adding, “This is hectic and worrisome, we are suffering because of the bad road and we appeal to government to help us.”

Vanguard