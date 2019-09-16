By: Kingsley Omonobi

IGP: Against the backdrop of recent security infractions especially one chance robbery, armed robbery attacks and now kidnapping that has caused tension in Abuja, Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has declared that the federal capital territory is safe and secured.

Reacting to allegations that the city is now under siege of kidnappers and robbers, the IGP said when compared to other capital cities in the world, Abuja has one of the lowest crime rates due to the robust security architecture put in place by the Police.

A statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank MBA said, “The Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu on Monday stated unequivocally that the Federal Capital Territory is safe, secure and not under any form of siege.

“This assertion comes against the backdrop of recent speculations in some sections of the media, particularly the Social Media, of an upsurge in crime rate within and around the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Also read:

“While observing that, like other climes across the world, the country has its security challenges, the IGP, however, notes that a comprehensive analysis of crime statistics on major cities across the world would reveal that Abuja has one of the lowest crime rates and remains indisputably one of the safest capital cities in the world.

“The IGP further observes that the Federal Capital Territory Police Command has a robust anti-crime architecture which is continually rejigged to effectively tackle prevailing and emerging crimes.

“He, however, enjoins all law-abiding citizens and visitors alike to go about their lawful endeavours without any fear or apprehension.”

Vanguard