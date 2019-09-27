By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has taken over the medical and funeral expenses of victims of the violent protest held at the Federal University, Oye Ekiti (FUOYE) in fulfillment of his earlier promise.

The Chief Security Officer to the Governor, Mr. Ajayi Adeyanju, who was directed by Governor Fayemi to ensure all victims were taken care of confirmed this to newsmen on Friday

Adeyanju said other actions will be taken by the Fayemi government after receiving the outcome of the panels set up by the Police and the University authorities to investigate the protest that resulted in the death of two undergraduates and left many, including two policemen injured.

“The multiple investigations into the incident are aimed at identifying those responsible for the degeneration of the protest and ensure justice for the dead students.

“The report of the investigations are expected to be presented to the State Government by the end of September.

“We have taken care of the bills of those receiving treatments and those already buried. We are looking at all sides and justice will be done to all sides in this matter,” he said.

Governor Fayemi had, in his broadcast, expressed government’s regrets and resolve to get to the bottom of the incident.

Fayemi expressed sadness at the unfortunate incident, reiterating the rights of citizens to protest and the need for the police to explore less fatal prone ways to manage citizens unrest.

The two students who lost their lives, late Kehinde Dada and Joseph Okonofua, have since been buried in Usi Ekiti and Edo State respectively.