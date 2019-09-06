By Ekaette Bassey

Ikeja City Mall experienced a throng of crowd on Friday, August 23, 2019, as Nigeria’s number one-stop-shop for high- quality Sports Brand, Fastforward unveil its New Multi-Brand Flagship Store in Lagos.

FastForward, which is the sole distributor of Nike Sportswear in Nigeria for the past 23 years has now collaborated with a number of major Sports Brands, including Adidas, Converse, Reebok, New Balance and many more, in delivering authentic Sporting Apparel, Footwear & Accessories for the Nigerian market.

Speaking with newsmen at the opening ceremony, SmartMark’s Managing Director, Mr. John Onyeguzoro stated

“FastForward is excited and proud to launch this unique Sport’s Store in collaboration with the Best sport brands in the world as part of our ongoing mission to take over the sports brand a market in West Africa”.

“We are known for our value in delivering the latest quality Performance and Lifestyle Sportswear for men and women and we are currently in 7 states with the aggressive vision to open more stores across the country.

Our range of brand and delivery is in accordance with the changing market demand and customer’s feedback. We are ready for the emerging market and we promise to serve the masses with affordable cost for good value.

Seyi who also spoke at the opening ceremony added;

“Fast forward is the first indigenous, organized multi-brand store, modelled after international brands like A&A Sports, UK; Dicks Sporting Goods, US; and Sports Wholesalers, South Africa.

“As part of our commitment to wellness and sports development and corporate Social responsibility, we have partnered with, and sponsored ‘We Run Lagos’ Marathon with over 2,000 participants in collaboration with Run Club’s Marathon and Half Marathon during the course of the year.

“Our stores across Nigeria serve you more than sale. We also provide you with up-to-date, high tech and fashionable Sports Apparel, Footwear and Accessories for your day-to-day comfort and fitness; in addition, we give the best services such as hands-on, in-store training on the use of our products and the right size fit and best choice for each of our customers”, he stated.

“We also offer our customer the option of customizing their outfits to suit their peculiarity for free, depending on their choices”, he added.

Nollywood veteran actress, Kate Henshaw who was also at the Store commend the brand and encourage Nigerians to patronise Fast Forward Stores as the only Trusted And Reliable Store to buy quality wears.

