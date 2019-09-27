Fasanmi, symbol of humility ― APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has described a national leader of Afenifere, Pa Ayorinde Fasanmi, as a symbol of humility.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Fasanmi clocked 94 on Friday.

A statement issued in Akure by Mr Alex Kalejaye, the state’s Publicity Secretary of APC, said:

“APC expresses pleasure that Pa Fasanmi, who was told that he had four months to live by medical personnel at the age of 39, could celebrate 94 in good health and a sound mind.

”This can only be the handiwork of God.

“The party views the contributions of the elder statesman to the sociopolitical development of Yorubaland as enviable.

“We note that he came to politics, not to enrich himself, but for the wellbeing of the people.

”Pa Fasanmi is a symbol of humility, selflessness, and integrity.”

The party prayed that God would continue to preserve Fasanmi in good health and grant him more days on earth to nurture more youths to greatness.

Vanguard