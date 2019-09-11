The waging war between aggrieved Magodo residents and the association for representing residents without their consent, in an agreement with Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC), to force them into paying double tariff for what is called premium power took a new turn as Femi Falana is set to sue IKEDC and MRA for misrepresentation of its client.

The letter reads in part: “Our client is one of the prepaid meters consumer residents of Magodo Estate, Lagos. Our client pays electricity bills promptly and regularly without defaulting. Our client drew our attention to the purported agreement to increase electricity tariff in Magodo Estate, between Magodo Residents Association (MRA) AND Ikeja electric currently making the news in the media. Our client’s position is that he was never consulted by the Magodo Residents Association (MRA) or any person or group for any electricity tariff agreement whatsoever.

Neither did he instruct, discuss or commission the Magodo Residents Association (MRA) or any person or group of persons to enter into any electricity tariff agreement with Ikeja, on his behalf. Our client: further maintains that electricity bill, being a utility consumption is personal to him and if there is any agreement on it, it should be between him being the consumer and the electricity company directly and not through any third party of whatever guise.”

Also read:

Recall that The Ikeja Electric was accused by some residents of allegedly increasing the tariff to an alarming rate without providing adequate power supply to the area and due consultation with residents of Magodo.

Residents in Magodo cried out on the sudden increase of tariff from 22-50 by IKEDC, saying there was no stable power supply, government regulation and any prior agreement by individual residence to warrant that.

A resident of the estate Mr Ikpehare, who spoke with Vanguard said “I went to recharge my card as usual on Sunday for 5,000 Naira and I found the units I received was less than half of what I used to have, I inquired and I was told IKEDC promised us 24hours light hence they need to double tariff to make this possible. What nonsense, if they can’t provide the services the government asked IKEDC to provide they better sell off to someone else. I have provided alternative power for my home and don’t need them to provide 24 hours for me”, he stated.

In a swift reaction, however, The representative from IKEDC, Mr Felix Ofulue, refuted the fraud allegations, insisting, “we made consultations with Magodo residence association and an agreement was reached before the price change increments where made. We are currently supplying 24hours light to the estate in the last 1 week without fail Nothing fraudulent about this. We intend to roll out more estates on this new premium plan he said”

Vanguard