WORRIED by the sufferings of road users on failed roads, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has told the Federal Government to carry out an assessment of all roads constructed over 20 years ago with a view to reconstructing failed ones.

Okowa who spoke while inspecting ongoing work on failed portions of Warri-Benin highway being reconstructed by the state government lamented that many federal roads across the country were ageing and needed prompt intervention.

Decrying that they would be overwhelmed one day by the magnitude of failed roads should the Federal Government fails to act fast, he said, “we are very much aware that this is a federal road.

The Governor who was conducted round the failed areas of the road by the Commissioner for Works, Mr James Auguye and Chairman Obakpor Engineering Limited, the contracting firm handling the project, Olorogun John Oguma, said “my administration is intervening on deplorable federal roads because they are critical infrastructure for socio-economic development.

“We complained to the Federal Government but they said it was not in the budget, and gave us the approval to intervene. This road and others are very important, especially to our people who are road users.

“It was not passable before now, but you can see that within a period of one week, the contractor handling the project has opened one side of the road.”

Okowa explained that he would approach the House of Assembly for the funds through a supplementary budget, adding the roads intervention was an emergency.

Aside Benin-Warri highway, the state government is also rehabilitating failed sections of Benin-Onitsha road, especially at the Asaba end of River Niger Bridge and Agbor-Abraka-Eku road.

