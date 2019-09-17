EXPOSED: Buhari takes charge of his govt, orders Osinbajo to seek approval for agencies under him

By Nwafor Sunday

President Muhammadu Buhari has taken charge of his government, unlike his first term were he delegated powers to his vice, Professor Yemi Osinbajo to make decisions and approve contracts, annual reports, annual accounts, and power to make regulations, among other key functions.

Buhari who promised to lift ten million Nigerians out of poverty and fight corruption, has on Tuesday, directed Osinbajo to, henceforth, seek presidential approvals for agencies under his supervision.

TheCable who exposed the memo that contains the directive, noted that under the laws setting up the agencies, the president is empowered to give final approval.

Apparently, Osinbajo is the chairman of the board of directors of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company NDPHC.

He is equally the chairman of the National Economic Council (NEC), a constitutional body made up of state governors and key federal government officials, as well as the National Council on Privatisation NCP.

He is the chairman of the governing boards of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the National Boundary Commission (NBC) and the Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA).

Sections 13, 14, 16, 17, 18, 19 and 24 of the NEMA act provide that “funding, expenditure, contract awards and regulations” must receive presidential approval.

Sections 24, 25, 27, 28 and 33 of the NBC act empower the president to direct on annual reports, annual accounts, power to borrow and power to invest

Under the BCDA law, the president also has similar powers.

“Suffice it to say the president has finally taken control of his government,” a minister said.

