Expert advocates healthcare cooperative scheme

THE Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Nisa Group, Dr Ibrahim Wada, has advocated for healthcare cooperative scheme at the community level.

Wada made the assertion in a chat with Vanguard while expressing concern over the declining health and helpless situation of most Nigerians who are found begging for public assistance to raise funds that would enable them tackle their health challenges.

According to him Nigerians have always been their ‘brother’s-keepers’ and have rallied round those who have been sick in proffering local solution to improve the health of those who are sick.

He further stated that the solution to most health problems in the country is for communities to organise themselves into healthcare cooperatives that members would contribute monthly a token into the scheme, which would absolutely take off financial bill and burden from the shoulders of members.

He said: “The problem of indigence is access to the healthcare through an instrument because we have always been our brother’s keeper. We have never been a beggar people. Nigerians are industrious.

“Some of us stayed in the village those days and if somebody has a problem, his families and others would come and help. So, that culture has always been with us. What is needed is access.

“That is why I always say Universal Healthcare, National Health insurance, you can access health care. How do you access it? Each of us who are chipping in every month, little, little into a purse and when you fall into trouble, that money follows you there.

“I am contributing say for example ‘Jabi Resident Healthcare Program or Scheme’. Every household here has to pay N2, 000 every month into the same purse. We are not going to be sick every month; we keep keeping that money until one day somebody falls sick, he should not be worried about carrying money from his pocket to treat himself.

“He should be able to say that he is a member of a health cooperative and we have been depositing which would help. There is no law that says you can’t do cooperatives, and if you can do it for markets, for building houses which we have been doing for thousands of years we can have the cooperative ealthcare scheme also.

“So, I am an advocate of universal access to health, good quality health through health insurance. Good healthcare is your right through contribution unless we would keep begging for international help. It belittles you as a black skin not to help ourselves. I knowwe are our brother’s keeper.”

He also maintained that Nigerians need access to healthcare through contributory insurance, social schemes using the ocket by pocket solution.

“We had health care before the Europeans came. People fell sick before now and how did we do it? It is through community”, he added.

