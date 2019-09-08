By Ayo Onikoyi

Uzoma Day Omenka, manager of legendary reggae star, Majekodunmi Fashek, popularly known as Majek Fashek has confirmed the report broken by Vanguard on Saturday that indeed the singer is gravelly ill and receiving treatment at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in London, England.

According to Omenka, Majeks became gravelly ill last month and was rushed to London on August 24, 2019 after a brief admission at a Lagos hospital.

He said a notable Nigerian known for his philanthropic gestures has undertaken to take care of his medical bill but does not wish to have his name revealed. He mentioned Captain Hosa, Hon. E.J. Agbonayinma, Amaju Pinnick as some of those who have also rendered helping hands.

“Although, his medical bill for the surgery has been taken care by this notable Nigerian. I don’t want to mention his name, but we have serious issues with day to day upkeep. As I speak to you, Majeks cannot eat and cannot talk, I have to do virtually everything for him. Right now, we are in dire need of finance to survive here in London. We spend a lot of money every day to keep him alive. I have approached the Nigerian Embassy here but they abandoned us to our fate. Majeks has not eaten in days and the only food he can eat has to be specially prepared,” Omenka said.

“The truth is, we are stranded here. We are in great debt and we need help urgently if we don’t want this icon to die,” he added.

Here are some videos of the iconic reggae star arriving the hospital in an ambulance and on his sick bed.

For anyone willing to help, the manager has released this London account number and telephone numbers for whoever wants to reach him for help

Telephone: +1 682-246-6621

+44 7448 512502

Account: Uzoma Day Omenka. Barclays Bank 30260762202947