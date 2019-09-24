Soni Daniel – Abuja

As Nigeria moves to squash the $9.6 billion fine imposed on her by a British Court over the botched gas supply processing agreement with Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) Limited, the full legal team from Nigeria to argue the case in London has emerged.

The list, sighted by Vanguard on Tuesday morning, shows that theAttorney General of the Federation, and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, leads the pack with Annne Akwiwu and Oyin Koleosho, all from the Federal Ministry of Justice.

Other members of the team are: Bala Tsanga, Rotimi Oyedepo, Special Counsel for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, S.K. Salam-Alada of the Central Bank of Nigeria and two other counsel, Timi Balogun and Bradley Doline.

The team is currently brainstorming in London for the third day running to proffer a legal breakthrough for Nigeria following the imposition of the heavy fine on the country at the behest of P&ID last month, provoking international outcry.

The case comes up on Thursday this week.