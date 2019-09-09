Excitement as Ugwuanyi promises to reconstruct bridge in Enugu community

By Chinedu Adonu

RESIDENTS of Ugwuaji community, in Enugu on Monday was thrown into jubilation as Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi inspected the collapsed mini-bridge at Monarch Junction and promised to reconstruct it for accessibility.

“We have inspected the collapsed mini-bridge at Monarch junction; I advise you to you the alternative road until we complete the reconstruction of it. We will start reconstruction work soon to serve you better.

“Your problem is my problem and I will be happy if you are happy”, Ugwuanyi promised.

Speaking briefly after the inspection, a resident Surveyor, Pastor Noel Agu, who told the governor that the first term of his administration, favoured them, stressing that, that was why they voted massively for him during the last governorship election.

Gov. Ugwuanyi who was applauded by the residents of the neighbourhood for his commitment to the wellbeing of the citizens and his timely visit to inspect the bridge built over a decade, was also described as “a good man with a good heart”.

“We are happy for your visit and what you have done during your first administration as governor of the state.

“We voted for you massively in the last general election because of the infrastructure development we benefited from your first administration”, Agu said.

Vanguard