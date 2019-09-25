By Peter Duru, Makurdi

All Progressives Congress, APC, chieftain and former Benue state Focal Person, Social Investment Programme, SIP, Mr. Terhide Utaan, and his then accountant, Mr. Nicholas Suakor have been arraigned by the Benue state government for allegedly defrauding the SIP of the sum of N195.5million.

Mr. Utaan was the Focal Person of the SIP in Benue from 2015 to 2018 before being suspended from office.

The duo was arraigned yesterday on seven-count charges before a Makurdi High Court presided over by Justice Theresa Igoche.

At the hearing, counsel to the Benue state government, Mr. Douglas Pepe informed the court that the second accused, Nicholas Suakor was evading service.

“The bailiff of the court is finding it difficult to serve him thereby giving the impression that he is on the run because he cannot be seen in the office or his house for the purpose of effecting the service,” Pepe said.

On his part, the counsel to Mr. Utaan, Mr. Innocent Daagba pleaded with the court to release his client on bail promising to produce him in court at the next hearing. He also promised to assist the court effect service on the second accused. Ruling, Justice Igoche granted bail to the first accused and adjourned the further hearing to Thursday, September 25, to allow the accused to enter their plea.

