EX-MILITANTS from the Niger Delta region, Tuesday, countered the Reformed Niger Delta Avengers following threats by the group and nine others to resume hostilities over a purported plan to take away supervision of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, from Ministry of Niger Delta to the Office of Secretary to Government of the Federation, OSGF.

The ex-militants from Ondo, Edo, Delta and Bayelsa States in a statement, issued by its chairman,Amabiri Azorbo Paul and seven others, also drummed support for the new NDDC board noting that the dissolution of the Prof Nelson Brambaifa led NDDC board was in line with the statement by Vice President Yemi Osibanjo during his July visit to Delta State that “the NDDC and the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, have both failed to meet the development and expectations of the Niger Delta people.”

The statement reads: “Visibly angered by the level of underdevelopment in the region after inputting billions of naira in the development of the region, we believe President Muhammadu Buhari is taking the best step to enable it monitor monies budgeted for the development of the Niger Delta region.

“We believe that it is in keeping to the commitment of President Buhari to developing all regions of the country including the Niger Delta, that the Presidency, dissolved the Brambaifa board and nominated a new board which is to be chaired by former Edo State Deputy Governor, Pius Odubu alongside Olorogun Bernard Okumagba, Otobong Ndem, and Maxwell Okoh whom are to serve as Managing Director, Executive Director Projects and Executive Director Finance and Administration respectively.”

Warning groups in the region from making unguarded utterances, the ex-militants said: “Having fought for peace and development of the Niger Delta, we’ll like to advice persons in the region operating under the guise of militant groups to desist from such and join hands in struggle to ensure the development of the Niger Delta.

“As a pursuant to the Nelson Brambaifa led NDDC board, we the Ijaw Volunteer Ex-militants who are key actors in the development of the Niger Delta region, demands nothing less than selfless and accountability service from the management of the new board.

“We task the leadership of the new board to live up to expectation and yearnings of the Niger Delta people and correct past mistakes of the commission especially in the areas of project execution by bearing in mind that government is a continuum and ensure the completion of ongoing projects in the area irrespective of ethnicity as we believe development knows no ethnic divide.

“We’ll continue to collaborate with agencies of government at federal and state levels to ensure that there is a conducive environment for operational activities of NDDC as an interventionist agency and all other service providers to execute various developmental projects in the Niger Delta Region.”

