Ex BBNaija housemate, Bam Bam dazzles at Fayrouz-Delphino picnic in Abuja

By Ayo Onikoyi

When Fayrouz and Delphino Entertainment tagged the last Delphino Picnic in Abuja “nature meets natural”, they expected a lot of different looks but it was a breath of fresh air to see former BBNaija housemate, BamBam bring the theme to life, literally.

The Big Brother Naija 2018 star lit up the arena with her attention-snatching ensemble.

BamBam who recently said “I do” to the love of her life, Teddy A, was original in her stunning dress which blended into the theme of the Delphino Picnic perfectly, but at the same time stood out enough to make heads turn and cameras flash.

BamBam’s nature inspired dress effortlessly complements Fayrouz’s all-round “nature meets natural” theme and the shutters couldn’t stop clicking.

Vanguard