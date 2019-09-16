By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The Kano State House of Assembly, KNHA has called on the State Governor, Ganduje to as a matter of urgency come to the aide of the people of three communities in Ungoggo Local Government Area of the state seriously affected by erosion.

The call by the assembly followed a motion presented before the legislators on Monday by the member PDP representing Ungoggo Constituency, Alhaji Aminu Sa’adu.

According to the legislator, the erosion which affected Zangon Marikita, Gayawa and Dankunkuru Communities have destroyed many houses, schools and places of businesses in the areas.

“It was necessary for me to call on the assembly to call on the government to rescue our communities because the situation caused by the erosion has crippled so many businesses which are a great challenge to the economy of the area and the state in general.

“Due to the collapse of some schools as a result of the erosion, so many children in the affected areas can not go to school, which he said it is a serious threat to education in Kano.

“To tell you how serious the erosion affected the area, in the normal situation from the Airport road it can take you only 10 minutes to these communities, but now it takes motorists not less than two hours before you get there.

“It is so sympathetic the condition which the residents of these communities, which are among the areas with higher residents are into due to the erosion because even the streets linking one area to the other was affected.”

“We, therefore, call on Governor Abdullahi Ganduje to as a matter of urgency look into the situation to enable the people of the areas to enjoy the dividend of democracy. It is the most affected areas by erosion across the state” he said.

The assembly session presided over by the Speaker, Alhaji Abdulazeez Garba-Gafasa unanimously adopted the motion and called on the State government to rescue the people of the affected communities.

Similarly, the assembly also called on the State government to construct a road from linking Zawachiki Housing Estate, Samegu, Danbare to Gwarzo road in Kumbotso Local Government Area.

The Call followed a motion presented by another PDP member representing Kumbotso constituency, Alhaji Mudassir Ibrahim which was also adopted by the legislators and called on the State government to look into the issue.