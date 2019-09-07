Equip policemen with more sophisticated weapons, Okowa charges FG

By Emma Amaize

Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has called on the Nigeria Police Force, NPF, to take a step ahead of criminals, operating with sophisticated weapons, by equipping policemen in the battlefield with more advanced weapons to smash criminals.

Okowa, represented by his deputy, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro, stated this, yesterday at Asaba, the state capital, while inaugurating an array of facilities provided for the Special Protection United, SPU, Delta State Police Command. The governor inaugurated a storey building office complex, two-storey building barracks accommodation, two duplexes, accommodation, for the Commander and Deputy Commander, SPU, as well as two Hilux Patrol vans and five -kilometer road to the Police Base 25, donated by the state government.

The unit commenced operations April this year, in the state. Okowa asserted, “Today, we are commissioning infrastructural projects that reflect our desire and commitment to continue to partner with the Nigerian Police Force in fighting crime and securing our state.

‘I am persuaded that these facilities will complement what the Force already has on ground as well as enhance their operational efficiency,” he added.

He noted that since 2015, his administration had spared neither efforts nor resources to assist law enforcement agencies in the discharge of their constitutional duties.

“We believe that our security agencies and personnel need to be properly cared for, motivated and provided with decent working environment. In October 2O16, we donated 10 Hilux patrol vans to the Command Headquarters in the state to ensure ease of movement and swift response to distress calls. Similarly, the Delta State Security Trust Fund in 2O18 donated Sienna vehicles to the Force,” he asserted.

The governor charged the authorities to “ensure that officers on the field are given the right tools to work; they must be properly equipped to defeat crime. The criminal elements in our midst have gone very sophisticated.”

