EPM congratulates President Buhari, Adams Oshiomhole

…appeals to President to deal decisively with security challenges and implement economic reforms

By Gabriel Olawale

The popular grassroots group and socio-economic movement, Edo Peoples Movement has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole following the victory of the President at the Presidential Election Tribunal today, Wednesday, 11th of May.

The victory of President Muhammadu Buhari as announced by the Independent and National Electoral Commission was challenged at the Tribunal by his closest opponent, Atiku Abubakar of the PDP. His petition was however dismissed in its entirety by the Tribunal which ruled that his claims lacked merit.

Reacting to the victory of the President and the APC, Edo Peoples Movement, in a statement jointly signed by its conveners, Hon. Samson Osagie and Barr. Henry Idahagbon, said the victory reinforces the general acceptability of Muhammadu Buhari and the APC across the country as demonstrated in the majority of votes it garnered in the Presidential Elections.

“The Edo Peoples Movement is elated at the unanimous judgment affirming the election of President Buhari and the APC. By this judgment all doubting Thomases will have to wait till 2023 for another contest, as the judgment is a sustainable one even on appeal,” the statement reads.

The group also commended the National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, for his able and quality leadership which, it says, has endeared Nigerians to the party. They urged him to continue to pilot the affairs of the party to engender national unity and development.

Edo People’s Movement, in the statement, appealed to President Buhari to deal decisively with the security challenges facing the nation and enhance the implementation of the economic reforms agenda of his administration to provide more opportunities for Nigerians.

All members of the party in the country were congratulated by the group, with a special appeal to the Edo State chapter to remain faithful and patient as better days awaits them and their sacrifices will be acknowledged and appreciated.

It finally reminded the Governor of the state, Godwin Obaseki, to heed the voice of reasoning and tow a path of honor by fulfilling his pledge to respect the rights of the elected members of the Edo state House of Assembly by facilitating a proper inauguration in accordance with the established parliamentary tradition, the law and the resolutions of the two chambers of the National Assembly.

Vanguard