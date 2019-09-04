By Ebunoluwa Sessou

As part of efforts to curb epileptic power supply in Nigeria and provide employment for the teeming youth in the country, some youths in Lagos recently undergone training in the production of alternative energy, a programme organised by one of the lawmakers in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr. Ganiu Sanni representing Kosofe constituency 1.

The alternative energy training programme according to the lawmaker was an avenue to provide technicians for the energy sector and take the youths out of the unemployment market.

Speaking during the training Sanni disclosed that, the training was in connection with the vision of the Managing Director of Fu-nergy, Mr. Nojeem Absulrasaq.

According to him, “Unemployment has led to criminal activities in the country, which is why we want to bring the youths from the unemployment market and train them in one vocation or the other.

“We have energy gap and deficiency in our society, so we need to train our youths on this to realise themselves and know who they are.

“It is not enough going about with certificates looking for white collar job. What the Asian Tiger did was to develop their middle class, so what is wrong with us here.

“The programme is practically meant to empower our people. For those who would be trained for the next three months, those who are outstanding among them would be gainfully employed and paid salaries.

“We decided that we should use the programme to better the lots of the people of my constituency.

“We also want to ensure that we do something about unemployment amongst the youths which is becoming alarming”, he said.

With the training, Sanni stressed that the technicians would improve the Gross Domestic Products, GDP, of the country, and solve the energy problem and create employment for the people.

“We shall be training 15 of our youth for the (train the trainers) scheme and another set who will be undergoing training in the (technical, sales/marketing and customer care) scheme making 30 trainees in all,” he said.

In his comment, Mr. Nojeem Abdulrasaq stated that the programme was meant to light-up Kosofe and empower the youths of the constituency.

He added that the company produces inverters locally and train experts for the production of the equipments in Nigeria.

Some of the beneficiaries, who spoke to journalists commended Mr. Ganiu Sanni and Fu-nergy for the project.

In his view, Mr. Aborisade Emmanuel stated that everybody was aware of the level of unemployment in the country and that the programme would reduce unemployment and solve the problem of epileptic power supply in Nigeria.

Also speaking, some of the beneficiaries of the training, Mr. Oluwafemi Olanrewaju Kasali stated that it was an eye opener for him and other youth.

“We realised that the issue of power supply and generation in Nigeria is epileptic, which is why Fu-Energy partnered Mr. Ganiu Sanni for this training.

“We have been having the training for some months now. It is meant for people like us to help the society,” he said.

Another beneficiary, Mr. Habeeb Sanni said that it was a laudable programme and that was coming at “this apt time when we are bereft of adequate power supply and the youths are bereft of adequate employment and empowerment.”

He thanked the lawmaker for coming up with the programme, which he said would ameliorate the suffering of the people and the youths of the constituency.

