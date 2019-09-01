Enugu govt to provide palliative for Nsukka flood victims

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU state government has pledged to provide relief as a palliative for victims of flood disaster that has continued to ravage residents of Nsukka, Ihe, Alor-Uno and other communities in Nsukka local government area of the state.

The flood had pulled down houses, rendered some people homeless and washed away roads and crops following heavy downpour in the area during the weekend.

Enugu state coordinator of Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project, NEWMAP, Mr. Vincent Obetta who promptly visited the after spots together with the Chairman Enugu State Technical Committee on Infrastructural Needs, Mr. Uchenna Ogbu, the State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, said that arrangement has been concluded by the state government and the World Bank for flood control in the university community and environs.

Obetta disclosed that the master plan for control of erosion in Nsukka zone has been completed by the design firm and would soon be forwarded to the World Bank and commencement of civil works on the project.

He stated that the synergy between the World Bank and the state infrastructure agencies has been able to identify that the road from St. Mary’s Catholic Church at the Beach area of Nsukka down to MCC road in Alor-Uno was one of the roads the state captured under the infrastructure need.

“So much of what NEWMAP and World Bank can do on that road is to donate their consultant that would be able to design veritable and sustainable drainage both sides before they go into civil works, and that is why I am happy we went there together.

“It’s not only that the victims leave in abject poverty but the little they have has been damaged. The water washed away even their foodstuffs and that is why the World Bank and Enugu state government have left no stone unturned to ensure that we fix that place.

“The palliative is that three agencies including SEMA which will take care of the immediate need of the people there to cushion the effect of the disaster, but for the Infrastructure agency and NEWMAP, we are going back to the drawing board. So the palliative is already being taken care of,” Obetta disclosed.

One of the victims, Mr. Izuchukwu Ezema, whose house was pulled down by the flood at Umuamu, Alor-Uno said they were sleeping on Saturday night when they were overrun by the flood and his house gave away.

“This flood started two years ago but this year’s disaster is unprecedented. The water comes from Nsukka and after ravaging here it will overflow down to Obukpa. We are seven in my household and I am begging the government to come to our rescue because we are now homeless,” Ezema pleaded.