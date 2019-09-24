End Persecution of Sowore Now, HURIWA Tells Buhari

…Says charges belittle Nigeria globally

By Emmanuel Elebeke

Pro-democracy and civil Rights advocacy body, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to terminate the continuous abuse of power manifested in the persecution of the publisher of the Saharareporters and a political activist, Mr Omoyele Sowere.

HURIWA said it has been inundated with messages from all over the World by persons expressing the unanimous view that the charges framed against Mr. Sowore is a disgrace to the corporate image of Nigeria and has made Nigeria appear like a huge joke to the rest of the civilized world, just as most people have said that the persecution of Sowore and others depicts Nigeria like the General Idi Amin of Uganda or even the tyranny of Yoweiri Museveini.

The Rights group in a statement on Monday, signed by the National Coordinator, Comr. Emmanuel Onwubiko, stated that the frivolous charges slammed on the activist, including the infantile charge of insulting the president is a direct affront to the fundamental legal principle in which constitutional democracy is anchored, which includes the Right to freedom of speech and the absolute right to freedom from torture of any kind which Mr Sowere has faced for over two months.

The Rights group noted that there is a general accord on the sensitivity and centrality of freedom of speech in a constitutional democracy in all schools of thoughts.

‘‘Freedom of speech is an important part of democracy because it protects minorities’ rights to speak in political participation. Freedom of speech puts restrictions on the tyranny of the majority who are required to sacrifice their own time in order to permit minority opposition to express their views and ideas.’’

The Rights group contended that the call for Civil Action by Omoyele Sowore for which he was picked up was constitutionally guaranteed, arguing that those spurious charges instituted by the office of the Federal Attorney General and Minister of Justice in partnership with the Department of States Services under a democratic administration is a direct throwback to the sad and sordid days of misfortune and military dictatorship, just as the group said the illegal and arbitrary arrest of the activist and his other followers amounted to an abuse of power which offends the constitution in section 15(5) which states that Nigerian state shall abolish all corrupt practices and abuse of power.

“Does Mr President not know that the atrocious act of locking up political opponents, civil rights activists and journalists in the 21st century has gradually exposed Nigeria to the danger of being regarded as a rogue administration?”

“We find it unbelievable that the Federal Government on Friday last week filed seven counts of treasonable felony and money laundering against the Convener of #RevolutionNow protest, Mr Omoyele Sowore when it is a notorious fact that these are simply spurious and unsustainable charges which cannot stand any standard judicial test in a properly constituted independent court system which the Nigerian constitution in section 6 envisages,’’ it stated.

HURIWA also condemned the alleged use of torture against Omoyele Sowore by the DSS as alleged by the defendant who stated that the DSS threw him on a cold floor and locked the door at the detention facility of the DSS.