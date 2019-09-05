Employers seek workers alliance for survival

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

EMPLOYERS in the Chemical and Non-Metallic Products sector, are seeking for collaboration between workers and employers on industrial relations issues to ensure job security, growth and survival.

Executive Secretary of the Chemical and Non-Metallic Products Employers Federation, CANMPEF, Mr Femi Oke, in an address, posited that industrial relations practice must create a partnership model that would build peaceful co-existence at workplace.

According to Oke, the country was experiencing low manufacturing growth due to economic instability and only a positive Industrial relations environment that could enhance job performance and develop the company.

He argued that the result of the low manufacturing growth on companies would include among others staff redundancy, reduction in capacity utilisation, closure of companies among others.

‘The Executive Secretary said: “The manufacturing sector is supposed to be a huge employer of labour but statistics shows that it’s Gross Domestic Product rate dropped from 6.21 per cent in the first quarter of 2014 to 2.01 per cent in 2019 first quarter.”

He contended that the slow economic growth rate was caused by poor infrastructure, poor consumer purchasing power, ban on some raw materials and multiple taxation by government and it’s agencies.

Mr. Oke said ‘’The employers and employees need to collaborate to promote positive Industrial relations environment if both parties must continue to exist. There is the need for the union to collaborate with employers by promoting good work ethics such as dedication, commitment, honesty and teamwork for effective productivity.”

He added that workers must be competent and ensure success was achieved as it was the only way a positive industrial relations environment could enhance the performance of an organisation.

Similarly, Chairman, National Joint Industrial Council, NJIC, Mr Femi Adekunle, called for innovation through teamwork to achieve objectives of an organisation.

He insisted that labour must move away from it’s adversarial role to that of cooperation and collaboration to find joint solutions to problems of the industry

