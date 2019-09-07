Emir of Bichi advises against wrong use of social media

Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Aminu Bayero, has called for the proper use of social media to protect moral values and promote development.

The Emir made the call on Saturday while receiving the Executive Secretary, Kano State Censorship Board, Alhaji Ismail Naabba, at his palace in Bichi.

Bayero said, “We urge people to make good use of the social media in a positive manner, so as to enhance moral behaviour, especially among youths.

“We further call on parents in Kano and beyond to guard their children against negative usage of social media.”

The monarch also enjoined film practitioners to promote the Hausa culture through their movies.

He stressed the need for public enlightenment and sensitisation through films and drama, as an effective tool for understanding the rich Hausa social values.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of the Kano State Censorship Board, Alhaji Ismail Naabba, appealed for the support and cooperation of the Emirate in enforcing moral values in the society.

