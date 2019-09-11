…congratulates Keyamo, Okumagba, Akpoyibo

The Chairperson of the Urhobo Progress Union (UPU), Female Youth Wing (Emete), Abuja Chapter, Eloho Majemite Okwo, has commended the Deputy Senate President (DSP), Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, for championing the cause of Urhobo Nation.

Speaking during an exclusive chat, Eloho Majemite Okwo, opined that Agege can be described as an Urhobo patriot who is determined to see that Nigeria becomes an envy of other nations and at the same time committed to making sure that Urhobo Nation and Delta State regain her place of honour in the nation’s politics.

She said: “His appointments of aides so far and his antecedents have shown that he loves Urhobo Nation. I have followed the political sagacity of the DSP for a long time. I remember how he stood out for the president when some anti-democratic individuals were bent on frustrating him and preventing him from actualizing his second term bid.

“This support by Agege for Mr. President is one of the things that have led to the appointments of Urhobo sons and daughters into this government.

“I know that Buhari will not regret his kind gesture to Urhobo Nation because we are industrious and hardworking. We won’t let the nation down.”

While calling on Nigerians to support Mr. President in his ‘Next Level’ agenda for the nation, she congratulated Olorogun Festus Keyamo, Mr. Bernard Okumagba and Dr. Sunny Akpoyibo over their appointments as Minister of State, Niger Delta Affairs, Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and President, Council for Renewable Energy Nigeria (CREN) respectively.

She expressed confidence in their capacity to perform, as she tasked them to remain nationalistic in their approach to their new offices, and at the same time remember to carry their kinsmen along in all they do.

Continuing, she promised to mobilize the Abuja chapter of Emete to give the trio every needed support as they carry out their day to day activities.

