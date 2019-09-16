Electricity contracts’ judgement: Call Buhari to order, SERAP tells Malami

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS—THE Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, yesterday, urged the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abukabar Malami, SAN, to advise and persuade President Muhammadu Buhari to fully and effectively enforce the judgment by Justice Chuka Obiozor ordering the immediate release of details of payments to all defaulting and allegedly corrupt electricity contractors and companies since 1999.”

Justice Obiozor, a Federal High Court judge in Lagos, had in July delivered a judgment in a Freedom of Information suit number FHC/L/CS/105/19, brought by SERAP, ordering the Federal Government to disclose and publish the names of companies and the whereabouts of the contractors paid by successive governments to carry out electricity projects but disappeared with the money without executing any projects.”

In a statement by SERAP’s Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the organization said: “The enforcement of this judgment would be a special moment for the government’s anti-corruption agenda and the sovereignty of rule of law, as it would go a long way in protecting the integrity of our legal system. We urge you to make the best efforts to advise and persuade President Buhari and Mr. Sale Mamman, Minister of Power to begin to take steps that will ensure the full enforcement of this ground-breaking judgment.”

SERAP noted that: “Advising and persuading Mr. Buhari and Mr. Mamman to enforce the judgment against corrupt contractors and companies would show your commitment to the rule of law, and contribute to addressing the culture and legacy of corruption in the power sector.

“It will show that you are not just Buhari’s lawyer but also a defender of the Nigerian Constitution of 1999 (as amended), the rule of law and public interest within the government, something which Justice Obiozor’s judgment seeks to serve.”