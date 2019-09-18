EKSU student stabbed boyfriend to death over 2,500

By Rasheed Sobowale

The Ekiti State University (EKSU) on Wednesday was awed at the news of a female student who allegedly stabbed her boyfriend to death at a hotel in Iworoko-Ekiti area of the state.

The news which was reported by a Nigerian News Media stated that Bukola Odeyemi (the girlfriend) stabbed her boyfriend, John Iju to death due to the latter’s failure to give her N2,500 for her hair-do.

Odeyemi is a 20-year-old student of the Department of Biology Education. While she and her deceased lover were arguing, Iju was reported to have raised an alarm which alerted the people nearby ― police were also contacted immediately.

The News Media (not Vanguard News) reported; “Odeyemi had demanded N2,500 from her lover, also a student of EKSU, to get her hair done at the salon, but an argument ensued after the deceased refused to give her the money.

“During the altercation, Odeyemi stabbed Iju in the chest and his cry for help attracted us but he did not survive the injury”.

The Ekiti Police spokesman, DSP Caleb Ikechukwu reportedly confirmed the incident, and also noted that the suspect has been arrested.

Vanguard News Nigeria.