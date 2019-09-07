By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti-The Commissioner for Information, Culture and Values Orientation, Aare Muyiwa Olumilua, on Saturday disclosed that Governor Fayemi administration will soon commence disbursement of bursary to indigenes of the State in higher institutions.

Olumilua made the disclosure during a lecture presentation by the Federation of Ekiti State Students Union (FESSU), Topiced: Effect of press and information on education in Nigeria educational system.

He said, the Fayemi led-administration does not believe in propaganda, but in setting the record straight and ensuring that the people know the true position of issues, adding that the governor, since assumption of office has been committed to giving a face-lift to the standard of education in the State restoring our values and reclaiming the land

” We have in less than one year introduced free and compulsory quality education up to senior school certificate class in public schools

“We have commenced payments of administrative fees, West African Examination Council (WAEC) and Joint Admission and Matriculation Board(JAMB) for public schools.

‘We have renovated and constructed perimeter fencing in schools in the State and soon to commence payment of bursary to indigent students of Ekiti State University.

” The government of Dr Fayemi in restoring our values and reclaiming our land, will ensure, no stone is left unturned”, he said.

Speaking on the lecture, Olumilua, said, the effect of press and information on education has brought the necessary information at our fingertips, hence, made education easier.

Speaking further, he gave the positive effect of the social media as a way of sending and receiving information, however, described the social media as the engine room for fake news, causing complications in Nigeria, citing the recent xenophobic attacks as one of the negative effects of social media menace resulting in the recent reprisal attacks.

He, therefore, urged, all and sundry to desist from disseminating fake news via any means in order to promote peaceful coexistence amongst individuals.

Also at the lecture was the chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in the state, Comr Rotimi Ojoomoyela.

The Ekiti state’s number one journalist posited as disheartening, the standard of Education in Nigeria, given some educational challenges as Academic staff strike, internal strike, outdated facilities, no unified school calendar, congested lecture rooms.

He said the role of the media is powerful in the development of any institution or society, having the weapon to either make or mar any situation.

Ojomoyela, represented by his Secretary, Mr Kayode Babatuyi, appealed to individuals to scratch beyond the surface in disseminating information, advocated cordial relations between management and students of educational institutions.

The secretary, on ending his lecture, stressed that education and the press are indispensable.

“If education is light, the Press is the switch to the light, hence, cordial relations between the press media and educational institutions,” he added.

The students used the medium to push home three germane requests through the commissioner to the Governor: to include the restoration of electricity within and outside the university’s environment, FESSU’s inclusion in policymaking and initiation of student- lecturer interactive programmes.