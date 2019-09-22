Ekiti Auto Crash: Bus somersaulted thrice, 5 dead, many injured

By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado-Ekiti

No fewer than five persons were reportedly killed in an auto crash along Ikere-Ado-Ekiti highway this evening, while several others sustained injuries.

It was gathered that the accident which occurred late Saturday evening, was said to have been as a result of over speeding by the driver of the vehicle.

The Toyota Hiace Bus belonging to Ekiti State Market Women Omuo-Ekiti was reported to have somersaulted thrice before it went into the bush.

Three of the occupants were confirmed dead at the spot and the corpses have been deposited at the morgue of the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti, while six others who sustained injuries have also been taken to various hospital by sympathisers.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in Ekiti State, Caleb Ikechuckwu confirmed the incident and said the body of the deceased have been deposited in the morgue while those injured have been taken to hospital.

In his words, “the occupants of the bus which belongs to the Market Women Omuo Ekiti were said to be coming from a wedding in a yet to be identified location before the incident happened.

“Three of the passengers died immediately while two others died at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital”, he said.

