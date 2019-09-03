Breaking News
Translate

Eight countries vying to host 2023 women’s World Cup

On 5:09 pmIn News, Sportsby

Eight countries are vying to host the 2023 women’s World Cup which will include 32 teams for the first time, FIFA said Tuesday.

2023 women's World CupBelgium and Bolivia have withdrawn from the original list of 10 nations ahead of the September 2 deadline for candidate submissions. A decision on the host will be announced in May.

The eight nations still in competition are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Colombia, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand and South Africa.

READ ALSO: FIFA bans Samson Siasia over match fixing

South Korea have indicated they will seek to co-host the event with North Korea.

France hosted 24 teams for the 2019 World Cup which proved so successful that FIFA said it had decided to expand the event to 32 teams to boost the growth of the women’s game.

VANGUARD

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.