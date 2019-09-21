Breaking News
Egyptians protest, demand removal of President, Sisi

Thousands of pro-democracy protesters have marched in cities across Egypt to demand the resignation of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

Small groups of protesters gather in central Cairo demanding Sisi removal.
Small groups of protesters gather in central Cairo shouting anti-government slogans in Cairo, Egypt. PHOTO: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters

Videos posted on social media showed demonstrators chanting “rise up, fear not, Sisi must go” and “the people demand the regime’s fall” late on Friday.

Protests were reported in the capital Cairo, the second-biggest city of Alexandria and Suez, according to Aljazeera report.

Officers in civilian uniforms confronted the demonstrators who tried approaching Tahrir Square in Cairo. Several arrests were also made in the capital, and there were reports of tear gas being used on demonstrators.

The demonstrations came after self-exiled Egyptian businessman and actor Mohamed Ali accused President el-Sisi of corruption and called on people to take to the streets and demand the leader be removed. el-Sisi has dismissed the allegations as “lies”.

“If el-Sisi does not announce his resignation by Thursday, then the Egyptian people will come out to the squares on Friday in protest,” Ali said in a video posted on Tuesday.

