Egypt weightlifters out of world championships after doping ban

Egyptian weightlifters have been barred from the world championships which began in Thailand on Wednesday following a doping ban announced by the International Weightlifting Federation.
The Egyptians have been hit with a two-year suspension, starting on September 12.
The Egyptian federation “has 21 days to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS)”, said the IWF in a statement sent to AFP.
“The IWF will not make further comment until this period ends,” said the statement.
- African Games: Oshodi laments Nigeria’s loss to Egypt
Kenyan runner banned 8 years for second doping offence
If CAS upholds the ruling, Egypt could also be barred from competing at the Tokyo Olympics next year.
The suspension follows a series of seven positive doping tests for young weightlifters in 2016.
Under IWF rules, any federation with at least three positive controls over a one-year period faces a two-year suspension.
Egypt has been a stronghold for weightlifting over the years, yielding 11 medals, including five gold, out of a total of 31 medals won in the country’s 22 Olympic participations.
Egypt earned two bronze medals at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, thanks to Mohamed Ihab Mahmoud (-77 kg) and Sara Ahmed in the women’s (-69 kg).
Both are medal hopes next summer in Tokyo if the ban is lifted.
Egyptian weightlifters