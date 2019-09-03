149 oil thieves convicted, N2Billion recovered in 8mths

By Egufe Yafugborhi

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, under its Port Harcourt Zone, says it has recovered N1Billion from a Nigerian Ponzi scheme fraudster targeting unsuspecting Nigeria.

Zonal Head, EFCC, Port Harcourt Zonal Office, Andulrashid Bawal, giving its zone’s stewardship in the past eight years also said in Port Harcourt, Rivers State that the commission has recorded 149 convictions involving oil thieves with a total N2Billion recovered within the period.

He said, “The suspects were arrested separately in Port Harcourt and Owerri, Imo state respectively. Mr. Atakorito is the leader of a new syndicate of fraudsters while Mr. Chidi is suspected to be involved in defrauding mainly US-based victims through the selling of goods online.

“Only last month we arrested a syndicate involved in an organized Ponzi scheme. They convince their victims that they are trading on foreign exchange and cryptocurrency.

“Over N2Billion is already taken by these fraudsters from unsuspecting Nigerian victims. We have recovered over a billion naira from the suspects, investigation still ongoing.”

