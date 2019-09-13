Breaking News
EFCC, NAPTIP to collaborate in fighting human trafficking & money laundering

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu has pledged the Commission’s collaboration with the National Agency For Prohibition of Traffic in Persons, NAPTIP in the discharge of its duties.

The Acting Chairman stated this on Thursday September 12, 2019  when  the  NAPTIP Zonal Commander, Nduka Nwanwenne and his team paid a courtesy visit to the Benin Zonal Office of the Commission.
    Magu who was represented by the Zonal Head, Mukhtar Bello said  the Commission will collaborate with NAPTIP as some of those involved in human trafficking also engage in money laundering.

  • “Sometimes in discharging our duties, we stumble on information which link human traffickers with money laundering. They sometimes use these people as channel to move money”.

Earlier, the Zonal Commander, Edo State,  Nduka Nwanwenne in his remarks said they visited EFCC  to seek collaboration with the Commission in curbing human trafficking in Nigeria.

“We need the collaboration of other stakeholders in curbing  human trafficking. When we come across issues of financial and economic crimes, we refer it to EFCC.”

