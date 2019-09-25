EFCC detains 4 Abuja Yahoo-Yahoo boys, recovers car, gadgets

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from the Cyber Crime Section of the Abuja Zonal Office on Tuesday raided the residence of suspected Internet fraudsters, better known as Yahoo-Yahoo boys and arrested four suspects at Plot 1202 News Engineering Estate, Dawaki, Abuja.

A statement by EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, said the raid followed intelligence gathering and covert surveillance of the affected area over some time.

The statement gave the names of those arrested as Osasu Fred Akioyamem, Ehis Ehizoghie Egheomwan, Chukwuemeka Chanimuya and Oris Karim

It also listed the items recovered from the suspects as mobile phones, laptop computers, and a Mercedes Benz C350.

Wilson said the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations were completed.

Vanguard