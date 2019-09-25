Breaking News
Translate

EFCC detains 4 Abuja Yahoo-Yahoo boys, recovers car, gadgets

On 4:23 amIn Newsby

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from the Cyber Crime Section of the Abuja Zonal Office on Tuesday raided the residence of suspected Internet fraudsters, better known as Yahoo-Yahoo boys and arrested four suspects at Plot 1202 News Engineering Estate, Dawaki, Abuja.

EFCC, Yahoo Yahoo

A statement by EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, said the raid followed intelligence gathering and covert surveillance of the affected area over some time.

ALSO READ: Gay boy arrested for sodomising 10 minors in Sokoto

The statement gave the names of those arrested as Osasu Fred Akioyamem, Ehis Ehizoghie Egheomwan, Chukwuemeka Chanimuya and Oris Karim

It also listed the items recovered from the suspects as mobile phones, laptop computers, and a Mercedes Benz C350.
Wilson said the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations were completed.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.