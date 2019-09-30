Breaking News
EFCC arrests six suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja

Operatives of the Advanced Fee Fraud Section of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday arrested six suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, said in a statement that the suspects were arrested during raids on their homes at Flats 1 and 3, Life Camp Extension Estate, Abuja.

He sad:: The operations which were carried out following information regarding the alleged criminal activities of the suspects led to the arrest of the following – Raphel Chibuzor, Oyewumi Adewale, Onyeogheni Isioma Progress, Ayo Abiodun Richard, Oloyede Faith Damilare and Ibrahim Yusuf Waziri.

“Some of the items recovered from the suspects include mobile phones, laptop computers, a Toyota Highlander SUV and Toyota Corolla car.

“They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”

 

