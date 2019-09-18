Soni Daniel

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC ) have arrested six fraudsters who specialize in defrauding people by using bank details obtained through SIM swaps and Automated Teller Machines (ATM).

The suspects are Urulo Ikenna Henry, an Inspector with the Enugu State Command of Nigerian Correctional Service., Ugonna Nelson Owete, Ugonna Samuel Okafor and Obinna, Chigbo Paschal .

Others are – Chidiebere, Oha Chukwujekwu Kingsley and Ahamefula Francis Izuchukwu.

The EFCC Spokesman, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren,, said in a statement that the suspects were arrested in Kaduna

The statement read: ” The suspects were arrested in separate operations, sequel to a petition by a customer of Access Bank, alleging that monies were illegally transferred from his account without his authorisation. According to the petitioner, sometime in February, 2019, he opened an account with Diamond Bank (now Access Bank) which he funded to the tune of N5 million and instructed the bank to open a fixed deposit account, with the sum of N1 million from the earlier account, as opening balance.

“The complainant said he was receiving regular alerts until the end of March, 2019 when the alerts stopped coming, prompting him to demand his statement of account from the bank. Upon receipt of his bank statement, he discovered to his chagrin that the sum of N2..9 million had fraudulently been transferred to several accounts between April 5 and 9 without his authorisation..

“Upon the receipt of the petition, the zonal office of the Commission immediately swung into action and traced some of the funds to three of the suspects – Samuel Okafor Obinna (N1,500.000), Chigbo Paschal Chidiebere (N210,000) and Oha Chukwujekwu Kingsley (N300 000).. All three were promptly arrested.

“Further investigation revealed that Ikenna Henry, Nelson Owete (a known criminal who was earlier arrested and paraded by the Enugu State Police Command for crimes bordering on conspiracy and armed robbery) and Ahamefula Francis Izuchukwu were equally complicit in the fraud.

“Upon arrest, items recovered from Urulo Ikenna Henry included a Toyota Camry, documents of two plots of land, two Nigeria Housing Fund Passbook (one belonging to him and the other bearing Ani Wilfred Ochechukwu), 17 ATM cards of different banks bearing different names, two Nigerian Correctional Service Identity Cards, two smart phones and two Nokia phones, 1 NHIS card, one voter card, 26 Starter Packs and 15 SIM cards of various networks.

“Two sachets of Cannabis Sativa, eight ATM cards bearing different names and banks, six Starter Packs, and four SIM cards of various networks, One empty ECOWAS Passport, one NDA dependant ID card and a voter card were also recovered from Francis Izuchukwu

“The suspects will soon be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”

