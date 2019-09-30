EFCC arrests fake lawyer for impersonation

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has arrested a 53-year-old man, Muhammed Abdulraheem, for allegedly parading himself as a lawyer and obtaining money under false pretense.

This was contained in a statement, signed by Mr Wilson Uwujaren, Head of Media and Publicity of the Commission and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Ilorin, on Monday.

Uwujaren said that Abdulraheem was accused of using a dubious means to defraud his client, Mallam Yusuf Bello of N300,000.

“Bello, in his petition to EFCC which was assigned to Counter Terrorism and General Investigations Section of the Commission, alleged that Abdulraheem recovered the sum of N300,000 from his debtor and claimed that the money was in the custody of the EFCC

“When confronted with the complainant in the matter, the lawyer opened up and confessed that the money was never brought to the EFCC, neither does the Commission know anything about it,” Uwujaren said.

The Media head said that the suspect, in a dramatic way destroyed his statement, and admitted that he was called to the Nigeria Bar and had been practicing the legal profession for more than two decades.

“Abdulraheem tore his statement when he realised that the Commission has discovered that he never finished from the Nigerian Law School, due to his failure in their prescribed examinations, on two occasions,” he said.

Uwujaren said that the suspect will soon be charged to court. (NAN)

Vanguard