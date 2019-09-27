Breaking News
Translate

EFCC arrests 18 suspected internet fraudsters in Lagos

On 3:55 pmIn Newsby

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC,)  has arrested 18 suspected internet fraudsters in Lagos.

EFCC
Some of the suspects on Friday

 
Fraudsters
The suspected internet fraudsters arrested by the EFCC in Lagos

 

EFCC
The suspects at the EFCC office in Ikoyi, Lagos

 

The suspects are – Abass Mukhtar, Enitan Adekunle, Olakunle Araoyinbo, Korede Adetule, Christmas Gabriel, Christmas Yole, Christmas Emmanuel and Harrison Obayogbono.

Others are: –  Victor Kenneth, Adewale Musibau, Oluwajuwon Shofuyi, Idris Abdulazeez, Oyeku Adeoye, Omilana Adeleke, Okeke Chucks, Peters Olamide, Abayomi Jones and Usman Olalekan.

A statement issued by the EFCC’s  Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, said they were arrested in the early hours of Friday at different locations in the Alagbado area of the state, following intelligence received by the anti-graft agency about their alleged involvement in criminal activities.

“During the raid, about five of the suspects attempted to escape arrest by hiding in the ceiling of their apartments but they were fished out and arrested.

” Items recovered from the suspects include charms, phones, laptops, and five cars-Hyundai Sonata, Toyota Camry 2004 model, Toyota Camry 2007 model, Toyota Camry 1999 model, and Honda Pilot.

“The suspects would soon be charged to court,” the EFCC spokesman added.

 

Vanguard News

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.