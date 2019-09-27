EFCC arrests 18 suspected internet fraudsters in Lagos

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC,) has arrested 18 suspected internet fraudsters in Lagos.

The suspects are – Abass Mukhtar, Enitan Adekunle, Olakunle Araoyinbo, Korede Adetule, Christmas Gabriel, Christmas Yole, Christmas Emmanuel and Harrison Obayogbono.

Others are: – Victor Kenneth, Adewale Musibau, Oluwajuwon Shofuyi, Idris Abdulazeez, Oyeku Adeoye, Omilana Adeleke, Okeke Chucks, Peters Olamide, Abayomi Jones and Usman Olalekan.

A statement issued by the EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, said they were arrested in the early hours of Friday at different locations in the Alagbado area of the state, following intelligence received by the anti-graft agency about their alleged involvement in criminal activities.

“During the raid, about five of the suspects attempted to escape arrest by hiding in the ceiling of their apartments but they were fished out and arrested.

” Items recovered from the suspects include charms, phones, laptops, and five cars-Hyundai Sonata, Toyota Camry 2004 model, Toyota Camry 2007 model, Toyota Camry 1999 model, and Honda Pilot.

“The suspects would soon be charged to court,” the EFCC spokesman added.

