By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Justice Mahmood Abdugafar of an Ilorin high court yesterday ordered Mr Joseph Oyediran one of the most wanted internet fraudsters by Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) in the United States of America (USA) to be remanded in Mandala Prison.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC), Ilorin Zonal Office, had arraigned a thirty-six-year-old Joesph Oyediran.

The suspect was arraigned before the court on a five-count charge bordering on internet fraud and other fraud-related Offences, obtaining money under false pretence among others.

The Charge reads, “That you, Joseph Oyediran (Joe MG, Morris Graves), sometime in May 2015, within the jurisdiction of this honourable Court, with intent to defraud obtained the sum of #1,421,968.00 (One million, four hundred and twenty one thousand, nine hundred and sixty eight naira) from one Andrea Smith a white American woman on the false pretence that you were Joe MG a white American man in love with her, a representation you knew to be false punishable under section 1(3) of the Advance Fee fraud and other fraud-related Offences Act no. 14of 2006”.

Oyediran, however, pleaded not guilty to all the five-count charges levelled against him by the anti-graft body.

The Prosecuting Counsel, Sessan Ola, however, told Justice Abdulgafar “My Lord, we have a five-count charge before this honourable Court dated 19th day of September 2019, we urge the court to accept the charge and allow the accused Person to take his plea. Counsel to the Accused, M.A Bello, however, did not object to the application.

After the plea was taken, prosecuting Counsel further informed the Court that ” My Lord, in view of the defendant’s plea of not guilty, we are asking for a trial date to enable the prosecution to prove its case, we also pray your Lordship to remand the defendant in Prison Custody pending the hearing and determination of this matter.

Justice Abdulgafar, however, adjourned the case till 9th September 2019 for the commencement of trial.