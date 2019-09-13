A leading Nigerian non-governmental organization, Empathy-Driven Women Initiative International (EDWIIN) has rolled out programmes for the 3rd in its series of Medical Fairs for Persons with Disability, to be held in Lagos, Nigeria. The event themed ‘Disability and Free Health Care: Hope in the Horizon?’ will take place on the 14th of September, 2019 at the Lekki Palms Shopping Complex. It is aimed at reviving and energizing the conversation and raise public awareness about the new Disability Act that was signed by President Muhammadu Buhari on the 23rd of January, 2019.

According to the Convener of the event and Founder of EDWIIN, Uri Ngozichukwuka, the 3rd Medical Fair for Persons with Disability, which is being held in conjunction with the Albinism Awareness Society and the Eye Doctors and Dermatology Society of Lagos, is in furtherance of EDWIIN’s advocacy for the enlightenment of the public on the urgent imperative for the enforcement of key provisions of the Disability Act by relevant authorities, for its observance by the medical institutions concerned, and for greater concern and vigilance by members of the public. EDWIIN is using the Medical Fair to highlight the importance of this issue, and its impact both for both the public in general, and for Persons with Disability in particular.

Activities will include a UVCare Health and Wellness session, a demonstration of ‘Ability in Disability’ by EDWIIN beneficiaries, and entertainment. Other activities include a session at the great and inspiring Safari Fitness Club – courtesy of Mrs. Angela Emuwa – which opens the programme, as well as a Runway Fashion Parade and a Drama Performance.

The event will also feature presentations and discussions by Mrs. Angela Emuwa, the current President of the Autism Parents Association of Nigeria, and Executive Director of the Punch Group of Newspapers, who serves as the Chairperson of the Day. Princess Teni Aifoyebi will be the Mother of the Day. Other notable attendees include Mrs. Rose Mordi, President of the Down’s Syndrome Foundation of Nigeria and a Mentor for EDWIIN; Air Vice-Marshall Marshall Femi Gbadebo will serve as the Grand Patron of the Day. The Special Guest of Honour at the event is Dr. Saliu Oseni, the President of the Lagos State Chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), while the Keynote Address will be delivered by the Chief Medical Director of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Professor Adetokunbo Fabamwo.

