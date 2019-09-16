At the annual program of the Empathy Driven Women Initiative International (EDWIIN), a non-governmental organisation, over 200 persons living with albinism benefited from free eye screening, special eyeglasses and skincare.

Speaking at the third edition of EDWIIN Care program recently in Lagos, focused on public awareness on the new Disability Act that was signed by President Muhammadu Buhari January, 2019 , the Chief Medical Director, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Prof. Adetokunbo Fabamwo preached against stigmatisation and descrimination of people living with disability.

During his keynote address on ‘the disabled, the law, his health’, he highlighted Policies and Acts that have been passed and formulated by the federal government and the State to credit people with disabilities at the state and federal level.

“The provision of the signed Act by the President early this year is that Persons with Disability are entitled to free medical care in every government-owned medical facility in Nigeria without paying a dime. This is a good one and I will also implore them to take advantage of this golden opportunity” he said.

Charging the participants, Fabamwo sighted cases of popular legends who were born with disabilities but live exemplary lives and became part of world history. He mentioned Frida, Hobert Newton and Stevie Wonder among others.

Mrs Angela Emuwa, who is the President of Autism Parents Association of Nigeria and was Chairperson of the event, urged that people living with disability should be embraced by society.

“I have a son with autism and I know what it’s like, but I don’t allow anybody to intimidate me, I just go out there and make sure that he’s accepted wherever he goes. So I love to associate with this kind of things because I believe that we need to wake up to the fact that people are different, so we all have to accept and understand our difference” she said.

She commended the government for the approved disability Act. “This venture will make people realise we are all one, and I expect that this program will increase awareness” she added

The Converner, EDWIIN, Uri Ngozichukwuka, said the event is channelled on advocacy, providing special assistance for people living with albinism and the disabled, also educating them on self-protection.

“This year, the foundation focuses on people with albinism, and also to educate the people on how to protect themselves from harmful ultraviolet rays, and fight pervasive myths and stigmas, including false beliefs, propagated by rogue witch doctors, that albino body parts can bring good luck or fortune” she said.

