Education vital to developing young football players, says Ogedegbe

Nathaniel Ogedegbe, an ex-international on Friday said that Nigerian football had reached a level where you inculcate education as part of the philosophy to train the players.

Ogedegbe told Newsmen in Lagos that plans were underway to organise a football academy where the players would be developed in football and in their academics.

According to him, it is not enough for a young player to grow and become a professional and after his successful career, cannot have something to fall back on.

“I am a product of St. Finbars College Akoka, Yaba in Lagos, and I was discovered back in the 1980s with the likes of Stephen Keshi, Henry Nwosu and Humphrey Edobo to mention a few.

“After my career with the Flying Eagles and the senior national team, I went back to school to study Civil Engineering in the U.S and I have been a very busy and a successful man.

“This is why I want to start an academy that will develop the kids in football and academics so that they can be well prepared for the future,’’ Ogedegbe said.

He said that the football academy would be known as “Floorless Academy’’.

On his reaction about the senior national team, Ogedegbe said that the team was young and good but much was still needed to be done to bring in players from the local league.

“The national team needs the best trained players and we have to look inwards as well as we look up to players in Europe.

“The league will be better developed if the handlers put trust in the local league players and blend them well with the Europe-based,’’ Ogedegbe said. (NAN)

Vanguard