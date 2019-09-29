EdoJobs, Multichoice Nigeria train 27 youths on entrepreneurship

As trainees get starter packs

The Edo State Skills Development Agency (EdoJobs) and Multichoice Nigeria have trained not less than 27 youths in Edo State on entrepreneurship, including the installation of satellite dishes and other services.

Senior Special Assistant to Edo State Governor on Job Creation and Skills Development, Mrs Ukinebo Dare, said Edo State Government entered into the partnership with Multichoice Nigeria to groom expertise in the services provided by the company in the state, so that young people can develop entrepreneurship and requisite technical skills.

ALSO READ:

According to her: “We are supporting the 27 trainees, who are being trained as installers, with starter packs. This is so that they can get on with work immediately after the training. The trainees would work directly with Multichoice Nigeria as their installers and would be able to market the services of the company in the state.”

She said the starter packs, which include installation tools and equipment, were provided by EdoJobs and would go a long way to ensure that the beneficiaries have the right tools to commence work.

“We are proud to have entered into this partnership, as we are certain these skilled youths would take this as a starting point to building something concrete with their affiliation with Multichoice,” she said.

Noting that there are more training programmes in the offing from the stables of EdoJobs, she said the state government will continue to prioritise skills development and promotion of technical and vocational education in the state.

She said: “We are focused on actualising the governor’s vision to create 200,000 jobs in the state with support from the private sector, for whom the government will create a conducive environment to thrive. So, we are well on course. The partnership with Multichoice Nigeria is geared towards that goal.”

Vanguard