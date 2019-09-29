EDO: The futility of defence

By John Mayaki

Times are no longer the same, the change stirring political discourse to the direction of unnecessary comparisons, instead of the material substance of achievements.

It is for this reason that even in the face of blatant incompetence and underachievement, politicians who their underperformance should drive to the political guillotine, find themselves supported and defended by an encouraging number of people.

In a long list of those who have benefited from this collapsing strength of political criticism, if anyone should top the list in regards to the current situation, the governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki will certainly be the prime candidate. Simply, what the changing times have achieved is the banalization of evil, and instead of condemning it rather canceling it with historical precedents.

And this way, we arrive at the ugly situation where learned men and women rationalize, justify and theorise political crimes, scavenging history looking for particles of happenstance to apply in the validation of evil. Godwin Obaseki defies the state legislative house and process, compelling a fraction of the legislators-elect to the House of Assembly as late as 9pm, and in the place of outright condemnation, he finds support in the minds of people.

This notwithstanding, the crescendo of this heartbreaking development is not that laymen support such sophisticated gerrymandering and abuse of political process. That is just a fraction of it. The zenith of the malaise is that supposed intellectuals, people with academic sophistication and pedigree to understand the long term consequences of today’s happenings, rather than kick against these things, unfortunately, for one or two reasons not unconnected to mindless partisanship, rationalise them, forgetting that those who ride the tiger today, cheering its cannibal charge, will one day end up in its stomach.

Sworn to stand in defense for the mortally incompetent, these defenders yet lack comprehensive analysis and defense skills, their arguments filled with holes and laughably indicting premises that end up disqualifying their arguments. To their scheme of work, it is right for a man to pay for the sins of another and that is why instead of pressing charges and questions begging to be asked of this administration, they excuse the sins of Obaseki on Oshiomhole.

But by the argument of a man, it is ascertained if they merit a response, and for these, arising from many reasons, they don’t. First of all, for a supposed intellectual who go about, perhaps insecure and unsure of his own salt, flashing the badge of his doctorate qualification, but who fails to understand that as prescribed by the constitution, it is only the Supreme court that has jurisdiction over matters between the National Assembly and State governments, how best should he be engaged?

The severity of the matter tightens as the selective interrogation of these supporters failed to arrest unspoken offenses and therefore, warranting that the abundance of their slight, be made up by our foresight. For this reason, we may be forced to ask on their behalf, questions any objective observer should have asked. The first emanates from a seemingly trivial matter but which when critically looked at, carries weightier significance and implications. Fond of levying and excusing the sins of Obaseki on Oshiomhole, will Dr. Tonnie Iredia who has a link to the Isi clan, blame Oshiomhole too for Obaseki’s terminal refusal to occasionally visit home? The traditional philosophy for the Isi people, like in most African clans, is that a man’s root, always deep at home, should bring him to visit his people, poor or rich, failure or success. This disconnection from home points to a very fundamental flaw of the governor which only him alone can answer to. It is said that family is the first port of socialisation, from which a man’s character and personality are baked and formed; this sociological fact also develops in a man, a very deep affinity for the family. For any man, therefore, to enter very deep malice with his family, a big problem lurks within.

Preferably for an analyst of dialectical sequence, whose proficiency lies in harvesting anecdotes from the past, to prove and disprove the current situation, why did the good Dr. Tonnie failed to review how all the leaders of the past, from the very first administration in this Fourth Republic, made their home a place of frequent reference, and in that way, attracting enormous development?

As if Obaseki has a problem with the convention of society’s gradual progression, his failure with family, the first institution of society, graduated and entered second-degree malice with the second institution of society—schools. Historically, Edo state has been known for their high affinity for education, providing the country with countless of learned men and women who contributed immensely to the development of Nigeria.

Such a record was not built on the back of luck or incompetence, but the concerted efforts of past leaders towards promoting education, towards enlightening the mind of its citizens, empowering the youth and establishing women. But Edo state entrusted in the hands of Obaseki, education in Edo state began trekking backward, losing the capacity and respect it once had.

Today in Edo, education is decaying as schools are under lock, the students and workers fermenting in an indefinite strike. Primary schools are rendered roofless, secondary school abandoned with antiquated facilities and tertiary institutions, practically terrorized into oblivion. Perhaps Obaseki should explain to Edo people why he arbitrarily sacked Dr. Obasagie, the Provost of the College of Agriculture, Iguoriakhi.

He should answer also, since he celebrates the Port Harcourt court decision, marking himself an obedient student of the judiciary, why he refused to heed to the ruling of the Industrial Court that rescinded such dishonorable and massive dismissal of workers without sufficient reason. Obaseki, aided by his loquacious praise singers, should answer also, why the College of Education, Ekiadolor, is still left without academic activities. The tales of Godwin Obaseki and his fantastic ineptitude is well known, critically acclaimed and popularly established. The attempts of sycophants to swindle public memory, bleaching the image of a man whose darkness and wickedness starts from the heart and dominating his deeds, are futile. They should rest.

Mayaki, a former Chief Press Secretary to Governor Godwin Obaseki, is resident in United Kingdom

Vanguard