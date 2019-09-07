The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has been applauded for prioritising infrastructure and human capital development projects that are geared towards building a virile and active workforce in the state and restoring value-driven governance.

In separate statements, a cross-section of residents in the state said they are proud of the state government’s achievements in office, noting that the projects bring back nostalgia of what obtained in the old Mid-Western Region and Bendel State, forerunners to the present Edo State, where development was uttermost in the plans and programmes of the government.

One of the residents, Osagie David Aduwa, said that the governor’s developmental strides are spread across the state’s three senatorial districts, noting that Obaseki has invested in the development of roads, renovation of the Benin Airport, the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium and empowering returnees in the state.

In a message to the governor, he said: “My name is Osagie David Aduwa. I live in Benin City. We the people of Edo state are seeing all your good work in Benin City, Edo State and the three senatorial districts.

“Development of roads, renovation of the airport and stadium are creating more job opportunities.

“You are empowering the Libya returnees, empowering people for mechanised farming, renovating our Benin stadium, bringing Bendel Insurance back to life, new court complex and renovating the old buildings, and making it possible for everyone to have Certificate of Occupancy in Edo state.”

“I have seen that you are God-sent and your name has been added among one of the governors that have taken Edo State to a great height, including General Ogbemudia, Prof Ambrose Alli). Your 2020 election will be the election of the people of the whole Edo State, you will rule us to 2024 by the special grace of God.”

Another resident, who didn’t include his name in a private statement, said that the state government is restoring the lost glory of the state through reforms in education, and a clear-headed and honest approach to governance.

According to him, “You see a Governor like Obaseki who’s doing well, who you cannot accuse of squandering Edo State money. He is restoring the lost glory of the state through education and you want him out because he’s not sharing money with thugs etc?

“I like his attitude. It is not a do or die matter with him. He will only do those things that his conscience can live with. He’s a product of the good old Midwest/ Bendel when hard work was rewarded and excellence prevailed.

“He cannot be anything else. He has a pedigree and will protect it. That’s why we all support him. Through him, there is a scintilla of hope that the good old glory days can return to Edo State. He will not betray his pedigree and we all stand solidly with and behind him.”

